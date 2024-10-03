Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5 bln in trade volume: Finnish FM

ANKARA

As trade volume between Türkiye and Finland has steadily increased in recent years, currently reaching 2.7 billion euros, the aim is to elevate this figure to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) "as soon as possible," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Turkish media on Oct. 3.

In an interview with the state-run Turkish Anadolu Agency, Valtonen expressed optimism about the significant rise in the number of Finnish companies operating in Türkiye in the coming years.

She emphasized that extensive efforts are being made towards this goal, noting that every company she has engaged with is content and eager to expand.

Valtonen underscored the vast potential between the two nations not only in trade but also in sectors ranging from services to innovation.

Highlighting the interest of Finland’s business community and investors in Türkiye, Valtonen extended an invitation to their "Turkish friends" to attend Slush, one of Europe’s premier technology and startup events, hosted in the Finland’s capital.

Valtonen further noted that Türkiye and Finland are not only close partners but also strong allies, with shared historical experiences, such as the struggle for independence.

"Although geographically we may be somewhat distant, we share a great deal," she remarked.

She reminded that Finland has long been a staunch advocate of Türkiye’s accession to the European Union.

"There is always a path for nations to undertake the requisite reforms to achieve membership. In these times, when wars are being waged in Europe and the Middle East, we take pleasure in emphasizing the necessity of considering the geopolitical perspective."

"In this context, Türkiye remains an exceedingly significant partner and a valued future EU member," Valtonen said.

She said she touched upon bilateral relations, developments in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war and Türkiye’s path to EU membership during her visit to Türkiye along with the Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Her remarks came after Stubb and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks on Oct. 1.

The two leaders met earlier in the Turkish capital Ankara to discuss Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, the war in Ukraine and other regional issues.

Edoğan urged more countries to recognize Palestine as a state amid ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon. For his part, Stubb reiterated his support for a two-state solution.