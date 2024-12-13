Antalya draws 107 million foreign visitors in 10 years

ANTALYA

Türkiye’s holiday hotspot Antalya has attracted a total of 112.7 million visitors from foreign countries between 2015 and November 2024.

This figure included 107.2 million foreign nationals and 5.5 million Turks residing abroad, according to Recep Yavuz at the Antalya City Council.

Russians and German nationals topped the list of visitors, constituting half of foreign holidaymakers.

In the last 10 years, more than 36 million Russians and 25.6 million Germans visited the Mediterranean city, said Yavuz.

During this period, Antalya attracted 7.2 million tourists from the U.K and 5.97 million from Ukraine.

In 2024 alone, the number of foreign tourists visiting the city will reach 17 million, according to Yavuz.

Yavuz, however, warned that the tourism industry in Antalya may suffer setbacks in 2025 due to economic and political developments in Germany and Russia, two of the largest source markets.

“The elections in February and troubles in the automotive industry in Germany may adversely impact tourist arrivals from this country...Likewise, the ongoing war [in Ukraine] and the economic situation in Russia creates some uncertainties,” he explained.

The per capita spending of visiting tourists is around $800 to $900, said Yavuz, adding that the aim is to increase this figure to $1,000.