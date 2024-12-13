Musk wants to turn SpaceX's Starbase site into a Texas city

Musk wants to turn SpaceX's Starbase site into a Texas city

McALLEN
Musk wants to turn SpaceXs Starbase site into a Texas city

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship prepares for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024

SpaceX is launching a new mission: making its Starbase site a new Texas city.

Billionaire Elon Musk 's company has sent a letter to local officials requesting a election to turn what it calls Starbase — the South Texas site where SpaceX builds and launches its massive Starship rockets — into an incorporated city.

Residents of the area known as Starbase submitted the petition, according to the company.

The area is on the southern tip of Texas at Boca Chica Beach, near the Mexican border. Earlier this year, Musk announced he was moving the headquarters of SpaceX and his social media company X from California to Texas.

“To continue growing the workforce necessary to rapidly develop and manufacture Starship, we need the ability to grow Starbase as a community. That is why we are requesting that Cameron County call an election to enable the incorporation of Starbase as the newest city in the Rio Grande Valley,” Kathryn Lueders, the general manager of Starbase, wrote in a letter to the county.

It's not the first time turning Starbase into its own city has been floated. Musk proposed the idea in 2021 when he wrote a social media post that simply said, “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas.”

More than 3,400 full-time SpaceX employees and contractors work at the Starbase site, according to a local impact study issued by Trevino earlier this year.

SpaceX's rapid expansion in the region has drawn pushback from some locals. Earlier this year, a group called Save RGV sued the company in July over allegations of environmental violations and dumping polluted water into the nearby bay. 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

    South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

  2. Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

    Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

  3. Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

    Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

  4. Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

    Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

  5. A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı

    A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı
Recommended
Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025
Wholesale, retail trade sector lures most foreign investments

Wholesale, retail trade sector lures most foreign investments
İTO head expects Central Bank to cut interest rate this month

İTO head expects Central Bank to cut interest rate this month
Bitcoin mining may have a role in blackouts plague in Iran

Bitcoin mining may have a role in blackouts plague in Iran
Rio Tinto to invest $2.5 billion in Argentina lithium production

Rio Tinto to invest $2.5 billion in Argentina lithium production
Antalya draws 107 million foreign visitors in 10 years

Antalya draws 107 million foreign visitors in 10 years
WORLD South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people".
ECONOMY Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Ankara aims to start trial production at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿