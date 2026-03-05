65.5 billion lira investment planned to support rural development

ANKARA

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry plans to invest approximately 65.5 billion Turkish Liras ($1.49 billion) over the next three years to support activities under the Rural Development Program.

According to details outlined in the ministry’s 2026 Performance Program, the initiative aims to improve living standards and economic diversity in rural areas while building local development capacity.

The program is designed to promote sustainable rural development by strengthening producer cooperatives and family enterprises, enhancing the employability of the rural workforce and encouraging population retention in rural regions. Investments will also focus on improving rural infrastructure and fostering agricultural-industrial integration to raise the overall quality of life.

Efforts will include developing agricultural marketing infrastructure, creating alternative income sources, reinforcing rural economic foundations and expanding the use of new technologies among producers. Projects that incorporate innovative technologies will receive targeted support.

Special emphasis will be placed on encouraging women’s entrepreneurship in rural communities. Initiatives will provide income-generating opportunities, vocational training and activities that enhance socio-economic empowerment. The number of projects benefiting women farmers, which stood at 305 cumulatively last year, is expected to rise to 340 this year and reach 410 by 2028.

To further strengthen agricultural-industrial integration, the program also envisions expanding the number of organized agricultural zones (OTBs) through support for clustering activities.