Tourism on hold as Middle East war casts uncertainty

Tourism on hold as Middle East war casts uncertainty

PARIS
Tourism on hold as Middle East war casts uncertainty

Canceled flights, postponed trips and a great deal of uncertainty: The war in the Middle East is casting a long shadow over the tourism outlook for a region that has become a prized destination for travelers worldwide.

"My last group of tourists left three days ago, and all the other groups planned for March have been canceled," said Nazih Rawashdeh, a tour guide near Irbid, in northern Jordan.

"This is the start of the high season here. It's catastrophic," he told AFP.

Across the world, tour operators are scrambling to find solutions for clients stranded in the region or who had trips planned there.

"The priority is getting those already there back home," said Alain Capestan, president of the French tour operator Comptoir des Voyages.

He said however that the war is also affecting customers who have travelled to other parts of the world, as the Gulf region is home to several major aviation hubs — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Like other companies, the German tour operators surveyed by AFP — Alltours, Dertour, Schauinsland-Reisen — announced they would cover the cost of extra nights for clients stranded in the Middle East. They also cancelled trips to the UAE and Oman until at least March 7.

The British travel industry association ABTA said agencies "would not be sending customers to the region for as long as the British Foreign Office advises against all non-essential travel."

The war is disrupting a sector that had been booming in the region.

According to U.N. Tourism, in 2025 around 100 million tourists visited the Middle East — nearly 7 percent of all international tourists recorded worldwide. That figure had grown 3 percent year-on-year and 39 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Depending on the destination, Europeans make up a large share of visitors, followed by tourists from South Asia, the Americas, and other Middle Eastern countries.

For example, nearby markets accounted for 26 percent of total visitors to Dubai in 2025, according to its Ministry of Tourism and Economy.

Against this backdrop analysts Oxford Economics warns that "a decline in tourist flows to the region will deal a more severe economic blow than in the past, as tourism's share of GDP has grown, as has employment in the sector."

"We estimate inbound arrivals to the Middle East could decline 11-27 percent year-on-year in 2026 due to the conflict, compared to our December forecast that projected 13 percent growth," said Director of Global Forecasting Helen McDermott.

That would translate, according to the firm, to between 23 and 38 million fewer international visitors compared to the prior scenario, and a loss of $34 to $56 billion in tourist spending.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

  2. Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

    Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

  3. Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

    Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

  4. Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

    Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

  5. Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help

    Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help
Recommended
Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye
Türk Telekom’s net income surges 108 percent in 2025

Türk Telekom’s net income surges 108 percent in 2025
Germany tops Turkish automotive export market in February

Germany tops Turkish automotive export market in February
Turkish Airlines aims to carry 100 million passengers in 2026

Turkish Airlines aims to carry 100 million passengers in 2026
Rising oil prices may pose challenges to Turkish tourism

Rising oil prices may pose challenges to Turkish tourism
Thousands of seafarers, cruise passengers trapped in Gulf

Thousands of seafarers, cruise passengers trapped in Gulf
Demand for minerals could triple by 2030, says UN

Demand for minerals could triple by 2030, says UN
WORLD Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 300 POWs each on Friday, both sides said, the second round of a swap that has seen 500 soldiers from both sides returning home.
ECONOMY Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

The number of foreign-controlled businesses in Türkiye edged higher in 2024, climbing modestly from 10,673 in 2023 to 11,086, according to fresh data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 6.  
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿