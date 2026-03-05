Global economic resilience 'tested yet again' by Mideast war: IMF chief

Global economic resilience 'tested yet again' by Mideast war: IMF chief

BANGKOK
Global economic resilience tested yet again by Mideast war: IMF chief

Global economic resilience was being tested yet again by the latest war in the Middle East, the head of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva warned Thursday.

"This conflict, if proven to be more prolonged, has obvious potential to affect global energy prices, market sentiment, growth and inflation, and place new demands on the shoulders of policymakers everywhere," Georgieva said during a livestream of the "Asia in 2050" conference in Bangkok.

The conflict in the resource-rich region has sent global oil prices soaring, and markets have been thrown into turmoil.

"We are in a world of more frequent, more unexpected shocks and we have been warning our membership for quite some time that uncertainty is now the new normal," Georgieva said Thursday. 

"We are potentially in a prolonged period of flux,” she added. 

Energy security was "at stake" for most of Asia, she told the conference in Thailand's capital, noting the markets have fluctuated "like a roller coaster over the last couple of days."

"So the sooner we see the end of calamity, the better for the whole world,” she said. 

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

  2. Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

    Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

  3. Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

    Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

  4. Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

    Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

  5. Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help

    Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help
Recommended
Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye
Türk Telekom’s net income surges 108 percent in 2025

Türk Telekom’s net income surges 108 percent in 2025
Germany tops Turkish automotive export market in February

Germany tops Turkish automotive export market in February
Turkish Airlines aims to carry 100 million passengers in 2026

Turkish Airlines aims to carry 100 million passengers in 2026
Rising oil prices may pose challenges to Turkish tourism

Rising oil prices may pose challenges to Turkish tourism
Thousands of seafarers, cruise passengers trapped in Gulf

Thousands of seafarers, cruise passengers trapped in Gulf
Demand for minerals could triple by 2030, says UN

Demand for minerals could triple by 2030, says UN
WORLD Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 300 POWs each on Friday, both sides said, the second round of a swap that has seen 500 soldiers from both sides returning home.
ECONOMY Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

The number of foreign-controlled businesses in Türkiye edged higher in 2024, climbing modestly from 10,673 in 2023 to 11,086, according to fresh data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 6.  
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿