Turkish Airlines reports $2.9 billion net income for 2025

Turkish Airlines reports $2.9 billion net income for 2025

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines reports $2.9 billion net income for 2025

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines reported a net income of $2.9 billion for 2025, down 15.1 percent compared to the previous year.

Total revenues surged 6.3 percent to $24.1 billion, while profit from main operations fell 7.9 percent to $2.22 billion, according to a company presentation.

The firm carried 92 million passengers last year and the load factor was at 83.2 percent. Passenger revenue grew 7.4 percent in 2025 to reach $19.8 billion, but cargo revenue fell 3 percent to $3.39 billion. Technic revenue surged 25 percent from 2024 to stand at $676 million.

The net income margin was 12.1 percent last year, down from 15.1 percent in 2024.

Fuel expenses of the carrier totaled $6.07 billion, marking a 1.4 percent decline, while personnel expenditure rose 18 percent to $5.56 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, net income surged nearly 24 percent year-on-year to $884 million, with total revenues rising 11.9 percent to $6.28 billion.

The airline operates flights to over 300 destinations across more than 100 countries worldwide, using a fleet of 531 aircraft.

THY, 2026,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

  2. Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

    Former top officials of Turkish business group get suspended prison sentences

  3. Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

    Court drops İmamoğlu case over alleged insult to AKP official

  4. Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

    Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

  5. Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help

    Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help
Recommended
Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye
Türk Telekom’s net income surges 108 percent in 2025

Türk Telekom’s net income surges 108 percent in 2025
Germany tops Turkish automotive export market in February

Germany tops Turkish automotive export market in February
Turkish Airlines aims to carry 100 million passengers in 2026

Turkish Airlines aims to carry 100 million passengers in 2026
Rising oil prices may pose challenges to Turkish tourism

Rising oil prices may pose challenges to Turkish tourism
Thousands of seafarers, cruise passengers trapped in Gulf

Thousands of seafarers, cruise passengers trapped in Gulf
Demand for minerals could triple by 2030, says UN

Demand for minerals could triple by 2030, says UN
WORLD Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 300 POWs each on Friday, both sides said, the second round of a swap that has seen 500 soldiers from both sides returning home.
ECONOMY Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

Number of foreign-owned companies increase in Türkiye

The number of foreign-controlled businesses in Türkiye edged higher in 2024, climbing modestly from 10,673 in 2023 to 11,086, according to fresh data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 6.  
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿