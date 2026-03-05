Turkish Airlines reports $2.9 billion net income for 2025

ISTANBUL

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines reported a net income of $2.9 billion for 2025, down 15.1 percent compared to the previous year.

Total revenues surged 6.3 percent to $24.1 billion, while profit from main operations fell 7.9 percent to $2.22 billion, according to a company presentation.

The firm carried 92 million passengers last year and the load factor was at 83.2 percent. Passenger revenue grew 7.4 percent in 2025 to reach $19.8 billion, but cargo revenue fell 3 percent to $3.39 billion. Technic revenue surged 25 percent from 2024 to stand at $676 million.

The net income margin was 12.1 percent last year, down from 15.1 percent in 2024.

Fuel expenses of the carrier totaled $6.07 billion, marking a 1.4 percent decline, while personnel expenditure rose 18 percent to $5.56 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, net income surged nearly 24 percent year-on-year to $884 million, with total revenues rising 11.9 percent to $6.28 billion.

The airline operates flights to over 300 destinations across more than 100 countries worldwide, using a fleet of 531 aircraft.