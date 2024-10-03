Researchers discover new dolphin species in Türkiye

ANTALYA

A team of researchers from a marine association has spotted a new dolphin species in Turkish waters.

The species, known as the rough-toothed dolphin (Steno bredanensis), was captured on video during the Marine Mammal Research Association (DMAD) team’s annual research expedition, which monitors cetaceans across the Black Sea, Marmara, Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

DMAD founder Aylin Akkaya and marine biologist Leyla İsrapilova led the project, which marked the first recorded sighting of this species in Türkiye.

“This is an exciting discovery,” İsrapilova said, noting that the rough-toothed dolphin thrives in deep waters and warm environments.

The team also observed other cetaceans, including sperm whales, Cuvier’s beaked whales and striped dolphins, while noting a decline in sightings of the Mediterranean monk seal (Monachus monachus), a species believed to be vanishing from the region.

“This discovery reminds us of the critical role these ecosystems play for endangered species,” İsrapilova said, emphasizing the importance of protecting Turkish waters.

Akkaya echoed these concerns, highlighting the threats posed by ship traffic, underwater noise and overfishing.

The association aims to close the knowledge gap on marine mammals in Türkiye, encouraging sustainable action to preserve the country’s coastal biodiversity.

“It’s everyone’s duty to protect these waters,” Akkaya said, urging the public to reduce plastic use and support conservation efforts. “We are aware of the power and influence of the individual.”