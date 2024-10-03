Türkiye to form high council on population policies

KONYA

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş has announced the establishment of a High Council on Population Policies aimed at addressing the nation’s declining birth rate and aging population.

"Rather than fragmented efforts, it is imperative to devise and implement holistic and robust family and population policies. Achieving this necessitates a collaborative and coordinated approach. In recognition of the significance attributed to this matter, we are instituting the High Council on Population Policies," Göktaş stated on Oct. 3.

In 2023, Türkiye’s fertility rate plummeted to a historic low of 1.51, marking a significant demographic concern.