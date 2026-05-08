Trekking hotspot Mount Ağrı to become hub for national motorsports

AĞRI

Mount Ağrı, long known as a major destination for mountaineering and trekking, is now set to become a venue for motorsports as the eastern province prepares to host the country’s premier national racing series for the first time.

“We want Ağrı to be known more for sports organizations. We believe the Türkiye Enduro and ATV Championship will contribute to this vision,” Ağrı Governor Önder Bozkurt said.

Bozkurt noted that common perceptions about Ağrı did not reflect the reality of the region.

“Much of Ağrı consists of meadows, pastures and agricultural land,” he said, noting that 8.8 million of the province’s 11 million decares are covered by such areas.

The governor said the event would not only support sports tourism but also boost the local economy and introduce visitors to the province’s social and cultural life.

The championship is scheduled to begin on July 3 in central Ağrı at the TRT Park track. The second stage will take place in Diyadin Canyon, while the final races on July 5 will be held on the slopes of Mount Ağrı at an altitude of 3,200 meters.

Bozkurt described Mount Ağrı, which rises 5,137 meters above sea level, as one of the world’s important climbing destinations and noted that access to around 3,200 meters is possible by road.

“In addition to mountaineering, holding an enduro race in such challenging terrain is also significant,” he said.

He added that the organization also reflects the improved security environment in the region, saying the province aims to be recognized through sports, culture and the arts in the coming years.

Turkish Motorcycle Federation Vice President Mahmut Nedim Akülke said the federation hopes to turn the championship into an international event by inviting riders from neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia and Iran.

International trekkers and climbers are also expected to visit Mount Ağrı in July, with organizers describing the championship as the opening of the summer sports season in the area.