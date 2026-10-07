Tourists drawn to Midyat’s 3,000-year-old filigree tradition

Tourists drawn to Midyat’s 3,000-year-old filigree tradition

MARDIN
Tourists drawn to Midyat’s 3,000-year-old filigree tradition

Tourists admire geographically indicated telkari silver jewelry at a workshop in Midyat, one of Mardin’s most popular cultural tourism hubs.

A nearly 3,000-year-old silver filigree tradition in the southeastern province of Mardin is attracting growing interest from domestic and international tourists, with handcrafted jewelry among the most popular souvenirs sought by visitors.

Known locally as telkari, the art involves shaping silver into extremely thin wires and intricately weaving and soldering them into decorative designs. The craft, closely associated with Midyat district and passed down through generations through a traditional master-apprentice system, was granted geographical indication status in 2021 under the name “Midyat Telkarisi” by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office.

Local artisans continue to produce rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and brooches using traditional techniques, preserving a craft that has become an important part of the district’s cultural identity.

The popularity of the area has also been boosted by Uzak Şehir (Far Away), a hit television series filmed in the district, which has contributed to increased cultural tourism and demand for local handicrafts.

Shopkeeper Elif Kılıç said tourists particularly favor handmade silver pieces as gifts.

Filigree master Mahmut Aykat said the craft has a history of around 3,000 years in Mardin and Midyat and remains distinctive because of its handmade character. “Visitors are very curious about it. They buy it for themselves, their spouses, friends and relatives as gifts. We are proud because it is not found elsewhere in the same way,” he said.

Tourist Merve Şalk said she had long wanted to visit Midyat and was impressed by both its historic architecture and the craftsmanship of its filigree jewelry.

Tour guide Aydeniz Kamer said visitors should experience the craft as part of Midyat’s broader cultural heritage rather than visiting the district solely because of television productions.
“Filigree is one of the most important traditional arts here,” Kamer said, calling for greater recognition of the craft and encouraging visitors to learn about its history while exploring the district.

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