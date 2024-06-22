Touristic Tatvan Train set to boost tourism

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced the inauguration of the “Touristic Tatvan Train,” set to commence operations between Ankara and Tatvan on June 24.

The train will carry 140 passengers on its 1,262-kilometer journey, which will take approximately 28 hours and feature a unique travel experience aimed at enhancing Türkiye’s tourism sector.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu highlighted that the Touristic Tatvan Train, scheduled to be launched shortly after Eid al-Adha, will depart the capital Ankara on June 24 at 2:30 p.m., arriving in the Eastern Anatolian city of Tatvan on June 26 at 7 p.m.

The service will offer passengers a distinct opportunity to experience the scenic and cultural richness of Türkiye from the comfort of specially designed sleeper cars.

Each sleeper room is equipped with a refrigerator and sink, and passengers can enjoy dining car services with meals accompanied by picturesque Anatolian landscapes.

Passengers traveling from Ankara will enjoy a special three-hour break in the Eastern Anatolian province of Elazığ, allowing them to explore the city’s attractions.

Similarly, those traveling from Tatvan will have a break in Sivas to experience local culture and heritage.

Uraloğlu emphasized that this train, like its predecessors, aimed to meet modern travel needs while promoting the tourism potential of the regions it traverses.

The introduction of the Touristic Tatvan Train follows successful models of the Touristic Eastern Express and the Touristic Diyarbakır Express, which gained popularity for providing unique travel experiences that combine comfort with cultural exploration.

The Touristic Eastern Express, in particular, has been lauded for its scenic journey through the Eastern parts of Türkiye, allowing passengers to witness the natural beauty and historical sites along the way.

In addition, the Touristic Diyarbakır Express has also contributed significantly to regional tourism.

Uraloğlu noted that the success of these touristic trains underscores Türkiye’s commitment to offering alternative tourism options that cater to both domestic and international travelers.

