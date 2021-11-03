Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

ANKARA

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Greece’s migration and asylum minister met in the Turkish capital Ankara on Nov. 2.

Soylu and Notis Mitarakis as well as accompanying delegations met behind closed doors and discussed migration and the fight against terrorism along with security issues, the sources said.

The neighboring countries are connected by a 2016 migration deal between Turkey and the European Union that drastically reduced irregular migration from Turkey to EU member Greece. Turkey has complained that the EU failed to uphold its part of the deal, and has said the deal needs to be revised.