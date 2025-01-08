Syrians in Türkiye should return peacefully: Erdoğan

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underscored the importance of facilitating the peaceful return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

“With the Syrian revolution, a historic window of opportunity has opened both for our country and our region. We will realize our ideal of a terrorism-free Türkiye," Erdogan said at an event in the capital Ankara on Jan. 7.

Erdoğan highlighted the extensive destruction caused by Syria's civil war, estimating losses exceeding $500 billion. He emphasized the need for comprehensive rehabilitation efforts with the support of Arab and Islamic nations.

Türkiye, which shares a 565-mile (910 km) border with Syria, hosts more than 3 million Syrian refugees.

Erdoğan reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring their voluntary return, stating, “We will provide all kinds of assistance to Syrians who want to return to their homeland voluntarily. No one will be sent back by force.”

He criticized those calling for the immediate removal of Syrian refugees from Türkiye.

“We will continue to support our Syrian brothers and sisters who contribute to Türkiye's economic, social and cultural enrichment,” Erdoğan said.

He said a peaceful return of Syrians to their homes is both a humanitarian duty and a strategic priority for regional stability.

Türkiye's relations with Syria, he noted, will adhere to principles of mutual respect, and Ankara remains committed to Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity.

The remarks come after anti-regime forces ousted long-time leader Bashar al-Assad in Syria, forcing him to flee to Russia. A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has assumed control, following the swift capture of key cities by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Turkish security sources have accused Assad's regime of seeking assistance from PKK and YPG in response to the rapid loss of ground, pledging to prevent them from exploiting the instability.

Syrian National Army (SNA) has since intensified efforts to block their movements in northern Syria, media reports said. The Turkish-backed group claims to have thwarted efforts to create a “terror corridor” in northern Syria through operations that severed key routes.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

In his Ankara speech, Erdoğan called for long-term strategies to rebuild Syria, cautioning that the process will take time. “Syria needs both time to recover and the unwavering support of the Arab and Islamic world,” he said.

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
