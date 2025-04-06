CHP chief reelected, vows struggle until coming to power

ANKARA

Özgür Özel, reaffirming his commitment to the Republican People's Party (CHP) after being reelected as its leader during an emergency convention on April 6, has declared that the party will continue its fight for the release of imprisoned Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and other mayors, while also setting its sights on winning the next elections.

Over 1,350 CHP delegates came together and held an extraordinary convention in Ankara to reelect the main executive bodies, including its chairman, to avoid the appointment of a trustee to the party due to a legal action over alleged misconduct during the latest convention in 2023.

Özel, who was the sole contender for the party leadership, garnered the votes of 1,171 delegates and will continue his job as the chairman. The delegates also voted for the party assembly.

In a lengthy speech during the convention, Özel criticized the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for "plotting" against the CHP and its mayors, including İmamoğlu, and staging what he called a putsch on the opposition.

“We, all our executives, our parliamentary group altogether, will continue to fight against such a big injustice to first liberate Ekrem İmamoğlu and then come to power,” Özel said, referring to the Istanbul mayor's arrest on March 23 over alleged corruption links.

Calling on all CHP members, its delegates and other executives to stay in unity and solidarity with each other, Özel said this political struggle will continue in all possible venues.

“We will continue our rallies and protests in the coming days. Every weekend we will be in a provincial city and every Wednesday we will hold night rallies in one of Istanbul districts. We are starting from Samsun next week,” he stressed.

Also informing about an ongoing campaign to press on the government for early elections, Özel informed that around seven million people have already signed the petition.

“I call on you President Erdoğan: Let’s go to polls if you are not afraid of the people’s will. Let’s either do it in the first part of June or in November,” he said.

“This convention also marks the beginning of our campaign for early polls."

In the meantime, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik criticized Özel for describing Erdoğan as “the head of the junta."