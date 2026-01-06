‘Terror-free Türkiye’ must for avoiding foreign interventions: Bahçeli

ANKARA

The unlawful and illegitimate U.S. attack on Venezuela and its leader once again underscores the vital importance of Türkiye's efforts to eliminate the terror threat by forging a strong and united domestic front, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader has said.

In an address to his lawmakers on Jan. 6, MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, the closest ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, strongly criticized and cursed the United States for attacking a sovereign country and capturing its leader.

Bahçeli underlined that such an operation against a leader could never be possible without the involvement of internal accomplices, saying, “Is it now understood the reasons of our sincere effort to reinforce our internal front? Is it now understood why we insist on terror-free Türkiye?”

The attack against Maduro is no different from 2016-dated coup attempt by the FETÖ in Türkiye that targeted President Erdoğan, the MHP leader said, arguing that both attacks are coordinated by the U.S.

He vowed that Türkiye will, therefore, continue its efforts to accomplish the terror-free Türkiye project by reinforcing its unity.

Bahçeli emphasized that the attack on Venezuela illustrates the deepening global crisis and growing fears of a third World War, stressing that nothing remains of the international system capable of preventing it.

“Trump’s new targets are Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Cuba, Canada and Greenland,” he stated, adding that this is a new version of increased global imperialism. “Trump’s common sense as well as his mental and moral senses have vanished,” the MHP chairman stated.

He also called on the free world to stand against this sort of bullying and violation of international law.