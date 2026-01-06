Chickenpox cases rise amid gaps in vaccination schedule

ISTANBUL

Pediatric health experts have confirmed reports of rising chickenpox (varicella) cases in Türkiye, noting a significant increase in patient visits to healthcare facilities over recent months.

Specialists point to gaps in the national immunization schedule as a key factor behind the rise, noting that the single-dose chickenpox vaccine administered in early childhood may lose effectiveness over time, while a second booster dose is not included in the routine program.

Doctor Fatih Binboğa, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist, said chickenpox remains one of the most contagious viruses worldwide. “Vaccination had significantly reduced case numbers, but over the past two to three months, we have begun seeing new applications again,” he said.

While the disease is generally mild in children, Binboğa warned that it can lead to more severe complications in adults and individuals with weakened immune systems. “Early symptoms include fever, fatigue and skin rashes,” he added.

Under the current schedule in Türkiye, children receive a single dose of the chichenpox vaccine at one year of age. “In many Western countries, two doses are administered at ages one and four,” Binboğa noted, adding that protection rates rise from around 75 percent with one dose to nearly 99 percent with two doses.

Doctor Pınar Balgöz also emphasized the renewed circulation of the virus, stressing that although vaccinated children usually experience mild illness, the spread poses serious risks to unvaccinated infants, pregnant women, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals.

“We strongly recommend the second dose to families,” she said.