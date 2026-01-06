Chickenpox cases rise amid gaps in vaccination schedule

Chickenpox cases rise amid gaps in vaccination schedule

ISTANBUL
Chickenpox cases rise amid gaps in vaccination schedule

Pediatric health experts have confirmed reports of rising chickenpox (varicella) cases in Türkiye, noting a significant increase in patient visits to healthcare facilities over recent months.

Specialists point to gaps in the national immunization schedule as a key factor behind the rise, noting that the single-dose chickenpox vaccine administered in early childhood may lose effectiveness over time, while a second booster dose is not included in the routine program.

Doctor Fatih Binboğa, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist, said chickenpox remains one of the most contagious viruses worldwide. “Vaccination had significantly reduced case numbers, but over the past two to three months, we have begun seeing new applications again,” he said.

While the disease is generally mild in children, Binboğa warned that it can lead to more severe complications in adults and individuals with weakened immune systems. “Early symptoms include fever, fatigue and skin rashes,” he added.

Under the current schedule in Türkiye, children receive a single dose of the chichenpox vaccine at one year of age. “In many Western countries, two doses are administered at ages one and four,” Binboğa noted, adding that protection rates rise from around 75 percent with one dose to nearly 99 percent with two doses.

Doctor Pınar Balgöz also emphasized the renewed circulation of the virus, stressing that although vaccinated children usually experience mild illness, the spread poses serious risks to unvaccinated infants, pregnant women, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals.

“We strongly recommend the second dose to families,” she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

    Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

  2. Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

    Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

  3. US energy secretary says will control Venezuelan oil sales 'indefinitely'

    US energy secretary says will control Venezuelan oil sales 'indefinitely'

  4. US seizes 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

    US seizes 2 sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela

  5. Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry

    Syrian army plans limited operation in Aleppo against SDF: Ministry
Recommended
Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia

Türkiye to assess joint defense industry steps with Malaysia
Nearly 50,000 students practice judo in schools across Türkiye

Nearly 50,000 students practice judo in schools across Türkiye
TFF refers over 200 coaches, agents in betting probe

TFF refers over 200 coaches, agents in betting probe
Oman top diplomat due in Ankara for bilateral, regional talks

Oman top diplomat due in Ankara for bilateral, regional talks
New governors appointed to 19 provinces

New governors appointed to 19 provinces
Joint report on anti-terror initiative due this month: MHPs Yıldız

Joint report on anti-terror initiative due this month: MHP's Yıldız
Erdoğan says 2026 will be ‘year of reform’ for Türkiye

Erdoğan says 2026 will be ‘year of reform’ for Türkiye
WORLD Trump actively discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

Trump 'actively' discussing purchase of Greenland: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has "actively discussed" the purchase of Greenland from Denmark with his team, the White House said on Jan. 7, but refused to rule out possible military action.
ECONOMY Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan urges China to drop controls on dual-use exports

Japan has urged China to revoke its decision to impose tougher export controls on products with potential military uses, possibly including rare earths.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿