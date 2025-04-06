Far-right supporters rally against Le Pen's conviction

PARIS

Supporters of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen were gathering in Paris on April 6 to protest her conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for office.

Le Pen, who is appealing the verdict, has vowed “not to let the presidency be stolen.”

"People of France, let us mobilise to defend freedom, save democracy and support Marine!" Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party said on X ahead of the protest in Paris.

A rival leftist demonstration assembled at Place de la République, denouncing what organizers called a "Trumpist turn” by Le Pen's RN party.

Despite the court ruling on March 31, polls are showing RN holding strong, even with Le Pen's protegee Jordan Bardella as a candidate in a 2027 presidential matchup.

Le Pen was found guilty of embezzling European Parliament funds and given a partly suspended jail term and an immediate ban on holding public office.

Her supporters branded the ruling politically motivated, but Macron insisted the French judiciary is "independent".

Polls indicate Le Pen, 56, would easily top the first round of the two-round presidential vote if she ran.

She describes herself as the "favourite" to succeed President Emmanuel Macron.

Gabriel Attal’s centrist Renaissance party held its own event in Saint-Denis, warning of an “existential threat to the rule of law.”

The ruling has reverberated beyond France, sending ripples through far-right circles across Europe and beyond after some parties, including Le Pen’s, have gained ground in recent years.