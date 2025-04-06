Chinese giant ships thousands of cars to Türkiye

KOCAELİ

The massive cargo vessel “BYD CHANGZHOU,” operated by China’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, has made port in the northwestern Turkish province of Kocaeli, carrying a shipment of 7,000 vehicles.

According to local media, the ship berthed at Safiport in Derince, with released visuals capturing its transit through Turkish waters, including its passage beneath the newly constructed Çanakkale Bridge and the Osmangazi Bridge.

Departing from the Port of Ningbo in China on Feb. 25, the vessel completed its 39-day journey before arriving in Türkiye. The “BYD CHANGZHOU” measures 199.9 meters in length and 38 meters in width, with a gross tonnage of 69,250 tons and a net tonnage of 21,400 tons — enabling it to carry out large-scale shipments with high efficiency.

The delivery marks a significant milestone in BYD’s broader strategy to deepen its footprint in Türkiye, following last year’s $1 billion investment agreement with the Turkish government to establish a state-of-the-art EV manufacturing facility in the western province of Manisa.

The factory, scheduled to become operational in 2026, is expected to generate 20,000 jobs and serve as a major catalyst for regional economic growth.

In parallel with the industrial initiative, plans are underway to build a “Chinatown” residential and cultural complex tailored to accommodate the incoming Chinese workforce.