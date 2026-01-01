Türkiye ushers in 2026 with sparkling nationwide events

ISTANBUL

Türkiye ushered in 2026 with a stunning display of lights and sounds, as grand celebrations turned major cities into vibrant centers of shared joy, safely guarded by a strong security presence.

Thousands of residents and tourists converged upon Istanbul’s legendary landmarks, from the neon-lit pulse of Taksim Square and İstiklal Avenue to the shores of the Bosphorus, where a breathtaking canopy of fireworks transformed the historic skyline into a shimmering theater of light.

On the city’s Asian side, Kadıköy transformed into a vibrant epicenter of celebration as hundreds flooded the streets and public squares.

Having traveled from Austria specifically to experience the New Year in Türkiye, Nurşen Elveren said her hopes for 2026 are focused on the future: "I seek health, financial stability and the joy of marriage."

"Time is moving at a dizzying pace; I still feel like I’m in 2024, yet here we are in 2026," remarked Aylin Rahman, another participant.

A wave of celebration also swept across the Anatolian heartland as cities nationwide erupted in public festivities.

Crowds gathered at Kızılay Square and nearby areas in Ankara, celebrating with music, flares and light displays.

The eastern border city of Van saw a significant economic and cultural surge as thousands of Iranian tourists crossed the frontier to welcome the New Year.

In another eastern city of Kars, a group marked the New Year in an unconventional way by gathering on the frozen surface of Lake Çıldır, sharing a traditional goose meal and dancing to folk music.

In the coastal jewel of Antalya, a small group of winter swimmers greeted 2026 by entering the sea at midnight, upholding a cherished local tradition that signaled a refreshing start to the new year.

Across the country, security units increased patrols and alcohol inspections to ensure public safety during the celebrations.

Three winners share jackpot in New Year’s lottery

In a historic turn of fortune, Türkiye’s staggering 800 million Turkish Liras ($18.6 million) New Year’s jackpot was claimed by three lucky winners this year.

According to the national lottery administration, the jackpot was split among three quarter tickets, sold in Istanbul’s Esenyurt and Ümraniye and Konya’s Akşehir district.

Each winning ticket holder received roughly 266 million liras ($6.1 million), under the lottery’s guaranteed distribution system.

Beyond the grand prize, the draw awarded a colossal total of 4.6 billion liras ($107 million) in combined winnings across all prize tiers.

Babies born in first minutes of 2026

As the clocks struck midnight, the dawn of 2026 was heralded by the arrival of the nation’s first newborns, sparking a wave of hope and joy across the country.

In Ankara, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş visited a hospital to share in the families' excitement.

Simultaneously, in Istanbul, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu and Istanbul Governor Davut Gül greeted the first babies of the metropolis in a hospital, presenting gifts and wishing the families a healthy future.