Syria to control Euphrates oil fields

DAMASCUS
The governor of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor region has announced that control over the oil fields in the eastern part of the Euphrates River, currently occupied by the PKK/YPG terrorist group, will be transferred to Damascus.

In an interview with Türkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency, Ghassan Ahmed stated that the oil fields under the occupation of the terror organization had been neglected for an extended period, resulting in significant issues with production.

Commenting on the agreement between Damascus and YPG-led Syrian Democratif Forces (SDF), Ahmed emphasized that the oil fields will be entirely transferred to the control of the Petroleum Ministry.

“This will be a major gain for the national economy.”

YPG is the Syrian offshoot of PKK, which is designated as terrorist group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Under another deal, YPG’s first convoy withdrew from Aleppo on April 4.

Suspected 100 chemical weapons sites: Report

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported on April 6 that over 100 chemical weapons sites are suspected remain in Syria, left behind after the Bashar al-Assad regime fall, according to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

This is the first estimate released by the OPCW as it aims to assess what remains of Assad’s military program.

The figure is significantly higher than any number previously acknowledged by Assad.

These sites are believed to have been used for research, production and storage of chemical weapons.

The New York Times highlighted that Assad deployed sarin and chlorine gas against both rebel fighters and civilians during the prolonged civil war.

 

