Deadly blast hits mosque in Alawite area of Syria's Homs

An explosion killed at least eight worshippers at a mosque in a predominantly Alawite area of Syria's Homs on Friday, state media said, with an extremist group claiming responsibility.

The attack during Friday prayers is the latest on the Alawite community, and the second blast in a place of worship since Islamist authorities took power a year ago, after a suicide bombing in a Damascus church killed 25 people in June.

In a statement on Telegram, extremist group Saraya Ansar al-Sunna said its fighters "detonated a number of explosive devices" in the Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque in the central Syrian city.

The group formed after the ouster last year of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, himself a member of the Alawite community, and had claimed responsibility for the June church bombing, though authorities blamed the Islamic State group.

State news agency SANA reported an explosion in the mosque in Homs's Wadi al-Dahab neighbourhood and gave a preliminary toll of at least eight dead and 18 wounded, citing a health ministry official.

Syria's interior ministry said in a statement that "a terrorist explosion" targeted the mosque and that authorities had "begun investigating and collecting evidence to pursue the perpetrators of this criminal act".

SANA quoted a security source as saying that initial investigations indicated that "explosive devices planted inside the mosque" caused the blast.

Syria's foreign ministry condemned a "cowardly criminal act", saying it came "in the context of repeated desperate attempts to undermine security and stability and spread chaos among the Syrian people", vowing to hold the attackers accountable.

Several countries including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Türkiye and Jordan condemned the attack.

France said the blast was an "act of terrorism" designed to destabilise the country, while United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the "unacceptable" attack and said the perpetrators should be brought to justice.

Most Syrians are Sunni Muslim, and Homs city is home to a Sunni majority but also has several predominantly Alawite areas, a community whose faith stems from Shiite Islam.

Since Assad's fall, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor and Homs province residents have reported kidnappings and killings targeting members of the minority community, while the country has seen several bloody sectarian episodes.

Detainees released

Syria's coastal areas saw the massacre of Alawite civilians in March, with authorities accusing armed Assad supporters of sparking the violence by attacking security forces.

A national commission of inquiry said at least 1,426 members of the minority were killed, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor put the toll at more than 1,700.

Late last month, thousands of people demonstrated on the coast in protest at fresh attacks targeting Alawites in Homs and other regions.

Before and after the March bloodshed, authorities carried out a massive arrest campaign in predominantly Alawite areas, which are also former Assad strongholds.

On Friday, Syrian state television reported the release of 70 detainees in the coastal city of Latakia "after it was proven that they were not involved in war crimes", saying more releases would follow.

Despite assurances from Damascus that all Syria's communities will be protected, the country's minorities remain largely wary of their future under the new Islamist authorities.

The Supreme Alawite Islamic Council, which says it represents the community in Syria and abroad, said Friday's attack was part of an "organized" campaign "against the Alawite community in particular, and against the rest of the Syrian communities in an escalating manner", demanding international protection.

In July, sectarian clashes in southern Syria's Druze-majority Sweida province saw more than 2,000 people killed.

In a speech this month marking a year since the fall of Assad, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasised the importance of all Syrians unifying efforts to "to build a strong Syria".