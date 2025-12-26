Venezuela releases 99 post-election prisoners

Venezuela releases 99 post-election prisoners

CARACAS
Venezuela releases 99 post-election prisoners

Venezuela released 99 prisoners on Christmas, with the government calling it a goodwill gesture as it assesses arrests made after President Nicolas Maduro's reelection.

"The national government and the justice system have decided to evaluate each case individually and, in accordance with the law," released 99 citizens "as a concrete expression of the State's commitment to peace, dialogue and justice," the Ministry of Penitentiary Services said.

"They were deprived of liberty for their participation in acts of violence and incitement to hatred following the electoral day of July 28, 2024," government officials added.

Tumultuous post-election demonstrations followed Maduro's widely disputed claim to reelection in 2024, with the opposition claiming victory for the now-exiled former ambassador Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

Around 2,400 people were arrested but nearly 2,000 have since been released.

The release conditions for those freed on Dec. 25 were unclear.

In Venezuela, there are at least 902 political prisoners, according to the most recent count available from Foro Penal, a local NGO.

The ministry's statement confirmed an earlier report about the Christmas Day releases from the Committee for the Freedom of Political Prisoners, an advocacy group made up of rights activists and relatives of political prisoners.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye holds funeral ceremony for Libyan military delegation killed in Ankara plane crash

Türkiye holds funeral ceremony for Libyan military delegation killed in Ankara plane crash
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye holds funeral ceremony for Libyan military delegation killed in Ankara plane crash

    Türkiye holds funeral ceremony for Libyan military delegation killed in Ankara plane crash

  2. A cheese story stretching from Urfa to America

    A cheese story stretching from Urfa to America

  3. Fernando Dávila's colorful journey as a colorblind painter

    Fernando Dávila's colorful journey as a colorblind painter

  4. Gaziantep’s defense museum hosts 1.5 mln visitors in 5 years

    Gaziantep’s defense museum hosts 1.5 mln visitors in 5 years

  5. Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'immediate' ceasefire: joint statement

    Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'immediate' ceasefire: joint statement
Recommended
Thailand and Cambodia agree to immediate ceasefire: joint statement

Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'immediate' ceasefire: joint statement
Russia lashes out at Zelensky ahead of new Trump talks on Ukraine plan

Russia lashes out at Zelensky ahead of new Trump talks on Ukraine plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Alawite area of Syrias Homs

Deadly blast hits mosque in Alawite area of Syria's Homs
Japan mulls coastal defense collaboration with Türkiye

Japan mulls coastal defense collaboration with Türkiye
Damascus halts talks with SDF, denies progress on integration deal

Damascus halts talks with SDF, denies progress on integration deal
Kosovo snap poll unlikely to end damaging deadlock

Kosovo snap poll unlikely to end damaging deadlock
WORLD Thailand and Cambodia agree to immediate ceasefire: joint statement

Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'immediate' ceasefire: joint statement

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an "immediate" ceasefire on Saturday, the two countries said in a joint statement, pledging to end weeks of deadly border clashes.
ECONOMY Survey shows decline in inflation expectations

Survey shows decline in inflation expectations

Inflation expectations eased in December across households, the real sector and market participants, according to the Central Bank’s Sectoral Inflation Expectations Survey released on Dec. 26.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿