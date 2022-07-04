Sweden pledges to abide by NATO agreement with Türkiye

  • July 04 2022 09:07:00

Sweden pledges to abide by NATO agreement with Türkiye

VISBY
Sweden pledges to abide by NATO agreement with Türkiye

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on July 3 vowed to abide by the recent agreement with Türkiye, including pledges on extradition of terrorists.

Magdalena Andersson refused to deny Türkiye’s statement that it had promised to deport individuals sought by Ankara as part of Stockholm’s efforts to join NATO.

"I’ve been a minister for eight years and I never talked about what is said in the negotiation room," she said.

"(That) actually puts me in a bit of a difficult situation right now," she added.

In an agreement signed by Stockholm and Helsinki at a NATO summit in Madrid on Tuesday, the two Nordic countries agreed to examine Turkish extradition requests "expeditiously and thoroughly".

Turkish President Erdoğan on Thursday said at the end of the NATO summit that Sweden had made a "promise" to extradite "73 terrorists" and threatened to block NATO membership if the commitments were not met.

Andersson, who was pressed several times on Sunday to say whether such a promise had been given, simply repeated Stockholm’s position.

"If you are not involved in terrorist activities, there is no need for concern," she said.



Turkey, deal, Erdogan,

TÜRKIYE Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland

Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland
MOST POPULAR

  1. White-collar family quits city for affordable life

    White-collar family quits city for affordable life

  2. Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

    Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

  3. Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

    Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

  4. Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

    Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

  5. Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

    Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death
Recommended
Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting
Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty
Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens
Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis
Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams ’imperial’ alliance

Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams ’imperial’ alliance
Biden says US ’should sell’ F-16s to Türkiye

Biden says US ’should sell’ F-16s to Türkiye
WORLD Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan lodged a protest with China on Monday over a Chinese naval vessel sailing near disputed islands, a Japanese official said, as reports emerged of Russia also sending its own navy ship to the area.

ECONOMY Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany’s regulatory agency for energy called on residents Saturday to save energy and to prepare for winter, when use increases.

SPORTS Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

Merve Tuncel has bagged a gold medal in the 19th Mediterranean Games, making her the first female swimmer to succeed in a Mediterranean Games.