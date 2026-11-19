Six Turkish universities rank among world’s top 500 for sustainability

Zülal Atagün - ISTANBUL

Six Turkish universities have secured places among the world’s top 500 in the 2027 Sustainability Rankings released by London-based higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), with Boğaziçi University taking the top spot nationally for the first time.

Boğaziçi climbed 23 places from last year to rank 329th globally. Koç University and Istanbul Technical University shared 331st place, followed by Middle East Technical University at 352nd, Yıldız Technical University at 390th and Sabancı University at 490th.

A total of 23 Turkish universities featured among the top 1,000, including Hacettepe University (558th), Ankara University (589th) and Istanbul University (676th).

QS said Türkiye had the highest number of new university entrants in this year’s ranking, ahead of South Korea.

The country’s overall higher education performance in the assessment improved by a net 13 percent in 2027.

QS CEO Jessica Turner also highlighted Turkish universities’ sustainability responsibilities in the context of the UN climate conference COP31, hosted in Antalya.