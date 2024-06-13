Sarıyer hosts international yoga day event

ISTANBUL

The Consulate General of India in Istanbul, in cooperation with the Sarıyer Municipality, organized an event to celebrate the International Day of Yoga early, as the original date coincides with that of Feast of the Sacrifice.

Istanbulites practiced yoga and meditation in recognition of the International Day of Yoga, which was declared by the U.N. to be held annually from June 21, 2014 in order to raise awareness about yoga, a key part of Indian culture, on a global scale.

Mijito Vinito, the India consul general in Istanbul and Sarıyer Mayor Mustafa Oktay Aksu attended the event organized with a theme of “Yoga for Women’s Empowerment” in Haydar Aliyev Park on June 11.

As stated in the opening speech at the event, “Yoga is a great activity that rests and relieves one. It might have originated from India, but now it spread to the world,” said Aksu, adding that the event was a nice organization that connected people.

“The U.N. decided that each year must have one message. The message of 2024 is women’s empowerment,” said the mayor, highlighting that the message conveying the idea of empowering women in terms of social roles and boosting their self-confidence delivered through the instrument of this event is highly important and should be well understood by everyone.

After the mayor’s speech, the consul general pointed out their reasons for pre-celebration and emphasized that “yoga is an activity that soothes not only body but also the soul and mind,” referring to the power of yoga in terms of relieving people both physically and mentally.

Emphasizing the popularity of yoga across the world and in Türkiye, “We should enjoy yoga by practicing it every day,” said Vinito.

Following a fire lit with the intent of representing “wisdom,” the event proceeded with the practices of yoga asana, breathing therapy and meditation under the guidance of the instructor Maral Gözetir.

The event concluded after a performance by Indian dance group Taka Dhimi.