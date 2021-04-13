Russia suspends flights with Turkey until June 1

MOSCOW- Anadolu Agency

Russia is temporarily suspending regular and charter flights with Turkey, Moscow announced on April 12.

The suspension over COVID-19 concerns will last from April 15 to June 1, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

Flights will resume if developments in the pandemic show a positive trend, she added, speaking at a video conference with other members of the government,

She also said travel agencies were recommended to halt sales of tours to Turkey and the East African country of Tanzania, where flights have also been suspended.

However, two regular flights per week between Istanbul and Moscow will continue service, from the Russian capital and then back again, she said.

Flight service home for Russian nationals working on the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project in the southern Turkish province of Mersin will also continue.

Russian authorities will closely follow the situation with COVID-19 in both Turkey and Tanzania and take steps as needed, she added.