Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey until June 21

MOSCOW- Anadolu Agency

Russia will extend temporary restrictions on flights to Turkey until June 21 due to the serious coronavirus situation there, the country’s anti-coronavirus crisis center announced May 31.

Meanwhile, flights between Moscow and the Belarusian capital of Minsk will be increased to up to 10 per week as of June 10, it said in a statement.

Air service between Russia and Turkey was temporarily restricted from April 15 to June 1, with the decision taken on April 12.

