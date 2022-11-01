Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province

Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province

ARTVİN
Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province

The relocation of about 10,000 residents in the Black Sea province of Artvin’s Yusufeli district continues as the district is expected to get flooded due to the construction of a dam and hydroelectric power plant nearby.

The project Yusufeli Dam and a hydroelectric power plant were initiated on Lake Çoruh, one of the largest rivers in Northeastern Anatolia.

With the foundation laid on Feb. 26, 2013, and its body construction completed, Yusufeli Dam is the highest dam in Türkiye, as it has a body height of 275 meters, and is the third-highest dam in the world in the category of double curvature thin arch dam type.

With the end of construction of the dam and plant, 5,000 residences, 270 workplaces and 9,430 decares of agricultural land in the district center and villages will be flooded.

New settlements were established at the foot of the mountains for the residents of the seven villages that will be flooded.

Within the scope of the relocation of the district to its new location, two-story houses in local architecture were built in re-established settlements, while a total of 520 village houses were also built.

Public buildings such as government houses, security, gendarmerie, courthouses, primary and secondary schools, high schools, mufti’s offices and teachers’ houses were completed with the infrastructure works carried out in three regions in 10 stages.

Hulusi Ocak, the headman of one of the villages that will be flooded, said that they formed a single neighborhood from the three neighborhoods that were expropriated due to the construction of the dam. He also said that the deficiencies of the houses built by the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ) are being determined and eliminated.

The great migration in the district, which has been changed six times in its 152-year history, will be completed in 2023.

ARTS & LIFE Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth

Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth
MOST POPULAR

  1. New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

    New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

  2. Abramovich to become Istanbulite

    Abramovich to become Istanbulite

  3. Republic Day celebrated across country with ceremonies

    Republic Day celebrated across country with ceremonies

  4. Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

    Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

  5. Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu

    Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings

Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings
Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir

Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir
Riot of color draws autumn tourists to Lake Nemrut

Riot of color draws autumn tourists to Lake Nemrut
Coffin rest with roman inscription being used in Antalya

Coffin rest with roman inscription being used in Antalya
Man sentenced to 1033 years in boat disaster case

Man sentenced to 1033 years in boat disaster case
Shutterbugs throng Domaniç Mountains

Shutterbugs throng Domaniç Mountains
WORLD Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, with little hope of finding survivors in the worst-hit areas.

ECONOMY Togg plans to manufacture 20,000 cars next year: CEO

Togg plans to manufacture 20,000 cars next year: CEO

Türkiye’s global technology brand, Togg plans on manufacturing 20,000 vehicles in 2023 at its plant, Gürcan Karakaş, its CEO has said.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.