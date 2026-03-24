Rare Sistine Chapel concert explores angel encounters

Rare Sistine Chapel concert explores angel encounters

VATICAN CITY
Rare Sistine Chapel concert explores angel encounters

The Sistine Chapel hosted a rare private concert on March 22, debuting “Angels Unawares,” a 70-minute oratorio inspired by encounters with angels in the Bible.

Composed by James MacMillan with texts by the late Robert Willis, the piece consists of 12 sections, each reflecting a different biblical narrative. The performance brought together the British choir and orchestra in a setting that is seldom opened for such events, making the occasion particularly notable.

Attendance was limited to around 200 invited guests, including prominent public figures, and strict rules prohibited photography and filming during the premiere. Access for journalists is also highly restricted, underlining the exclusivity of the event within one of the world’s most significant religious and artistic landmarks.

The chapel, renowned for Michelangelo’s frescoes, provided a dramatic backdrop to the performance. Images of angels depicted in the artwork surrounding the space echoed the themes of the oratorio, creating a dialogue between music and visual art. Observers described the experience as a rare convergence of two of the most powerful artistic traditions.

The composition explores angels as messengers, guides, and protectors, while emphasizing broader themes of compassion, faith, and the importance of welcoming strangers. Organizers noted that the theme is widely relatable across cultures and belief systems, giving the work a universal dimension beyond its biblical roots.

The concert was recorded and is set to be broadcast by BBC, allowing audiences beyond the Vatican to experience the performance. The use of English-language texts is also expected to broaden its global reach.

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