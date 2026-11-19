Rain to sweep Türkiye as Istanbul expands water supply

ISTANBUL

Two people share an umbrella amid the hustle and bustle of daily life on a rainy day in Istanbul.

Rain is forecast across much of Türkiye through Nov. 20, with heavy downpours in some areas and storm-force winds in Marmara, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Heavy rain is expected along Black Sea coasts except Samsun on Nov. 19, as well as in Adana, Osmaniye and several eastern and southeastern provinces. On Nov. 20, heavy showers are forecast along the western Black Sea coast and around Samsun.

Sleet and snow are expected in northeastern highlands, while temperatures are forecast above seasonal averages.

Separately, the Istanbul Waterworks Authority (İSKİ) has completed drinking water and wastewater projects worth 12.77 billion Turkish Liras ($253 million) in the Melen basin in the northwestern province of Düzce.

The Melen 3 pumping station is operational. The investments raise daily supply capacity from Melen to 2.97 million cubic meters and double transmission capacity to Istanbul’s European side to 2 million. Raw water transmission to the Cumhuriyet treatment plant rises to 1.08 million cubic meters daily.

The city’s water loss rate fell from 22.48 percent to 18.48 percent, saving 195 million cubic meters, or about 60 days of demand, Acting Istanbul Mayor Nuri Aslan said.

Tenders for a 13-kilometer wastewater discharge tunnel and new treatment plants are planned in 2027, with total investment targeted at 28.5 billion liras ($565 million). The tunnel aims to keep treated wastewater out of Melen Dam, where the State Waterworks Authority (DSİ) continues repairs.