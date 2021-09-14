Providing Afghan people humanitarian aid is moral duty: Turkish FM

ANKARA

It is a moral duty to deliver humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Sept. 13.

Addressing a high-level U.N. ministerial meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, convened by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu argued that “a humanitarian and security crisis in Afghanistan would have direct implications across the globe.”

He said global action is urgently needed and voiced support for Guterres’ call for mobilizing an effective response.

“The precondition for this is security. Humanitarian aid agencies should be able to operate safely and have smooth access to those in need. And we hope that the current authority in Afghanistan will do its part,” Çavuşoğlu said, referring to the Taliban interim government.

Çavuşoğlu said that nearly half of the population is in need of urgent humanitarian aid and a third of the Afghan people face hunger.

Turkey has contributed to the stabilization and development efforts in Afghanistan, including the education of girls and empowerment of women since the 1920s, he said, adding that today Turkey provides humanitarian aid through the Turkish Red Crescent.

“And we will continue our support as conditions on the ground, get better. Our embassy in (the capital) Kabul is operational and my colleagues are working on humanitarian files,” he added.

The functioning of the Kabul airport is another “vital component” for any relief effort.

“As we have done for the last six years, we are ready to offer our experience and expertise in cooperation with Qatar, to keep the airport operational,” he said.

Çavuşoğlu went on to say that the world should be realistic and keep a long-term perspective on Afghanistan.

“Any sustainable solution requires functioning state institutions. We noted the recently announced caretaker government. The Taliban stated that this is a transitional government. We hope for a genuinely inclusive one, representing all sectors of the society.”

The Taliban took over the war-torn country in August, and last week announced a 33-member interim cabinet.