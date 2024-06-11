Project introduces 98 women to diving in Antalya

ANTALYA
Ninety-eight women in the southern province of Antalya, many of whom had never dived before, participated in a project promoting women’s diving while raising awareness about sea pollution.

Supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Manavgat Municipality and various sponsors, the Dalsın Kızlar (Women Dive) initiative is in great demand.

Gülistan Pulat, an earthquake survivor from southeastern province of Adıyaman, shared her transformative experience, “I was very scared at first, but with the help of my instructor, I overcame my fear. It was very nice down there.”

Pulat, who developed a fear of closed spaces due to the earthquake, found the dive therapeutic.

Project coordinator Gaye Dülger, who also manages the dalsinkizlar.com website, explained that the first event was held in Marmaris in 2019 with 40 participants.

The recent session in the town of Side, the largest in Europe, included 98 women from various provinces.

“Our aim is to increase the number of women divers in our country and draw attention to pollution in the seas,” Dülger stated.

She noted the high demand for the project, with twice as many women wanting to participate, though some could not join due to work or exams.

Participants received detailed instructions and were grouped into teams for their first diving experience, exploring the Side Underwater Museum.

Sıla Şeneldi from Isparta recounted her experience and said, “I was very scared. I went in, but I couldn’t stay long. I will take a little break and dive again.”

Successful participants of the project were awarded certificates in a ceremony held in Side after the program.

Erdoğan visits CHP headquarters after 18 years to meet Özel
