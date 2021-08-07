President Erdoğan receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s president on Aug. 7 received the visiting prime minister of Libya.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Libya’s Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh had a one-on-one closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul that lasted for an hour-and-a-half.

The leaders later attended a meeting between by the countries' delegations.

Participating the closed-door meeting were Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Turkish Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu, and Principal Consultant to the President Sefer Turan.

Turkey and the North African country have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Turkey's aid to help the legitimate Libyan government push back a putschist revolt.





