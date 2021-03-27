President Erdoğan meets head of Libyan council in Istanbul

  • March 27 2021 09:44:24

President Erdoğan meets head of Libyan council in Istanbul

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
President Erdoğan meets head of Libyan council in Istanbul

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 26 received the chairman of Libya's Presidential Council in Istanbul.

The meeting between Erdoğan and Mohammad Younes Menfi at the Vahdettin Mansion lasted around two hours.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın were also present at the meeting, which was attended by Libyan council member Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi, as well as an accompanying delegation, from the North African nation.

This was the first official visit to Turkey by the members of the Libyan council after taking their post earlier this month.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the deep-rooted relations between their two countries and discussed steps to further develop cooperation and bilateral ties, as well as current regional and international developments.

A Libyan flag was raised at the entrance of the Vahdettin Mansion on the occasion.

On March 15, Libya's new unity government headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh was sworn in by the Libyan parliament.

Libyans hope the government will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

    Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

  2. Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

    Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,771 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,149,094

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,771 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,149,094

  4. Turkey to receive 100 mln doses of virus vaccine by end of May, says minister

    Turkey to receive 100 mln doses of virus vaccine by end of May, says minister

  5. No legal problem in withdrawal from Istanbul Convention: Erdoğan

    No legal problem in withdrawal from Istanbul Convention: Erdoğan
Recommended
No one questions Turkeys EU candidacy: Bloc envoy

No one questions Turkey's EU candidacy: Bloc envoy
Turkey extends condolences over Egypt train collision

Turkey extends condolences over Egypt train collision
Biden invites 40 leaders, including Erdoğan, to virtual climate summit

Biden invites 40 leaders, including Erdoğan, to virtual climate summit

UN appointment on Cyprus highly unfortunate: Turkey

UN appointment on Cyprus highly unfortunate: Turkey

EU executive plans to visit Turkey in April

EU executive plans to visit Turkey in April
Turkey welcomes EU rhetoric, urges concrete action

Turkey welcomes EU rhetoric, urges concrete action
WORLD 180 countries commit at UN to equitable vaccine access

180 countries commit at UN to equitable vaccine access

Some 180 of the 193 U.N. members have committed to ensuring equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the United Nations said on March 26. 
ECONOMY Delivery start-up Getir becomes Turkeys 2nd unicorn

Delivery start-up Getir becomes Turkey's 2nd unicorn

Turkish start-up Getir offering ultrafast deliveries has become the country's second unicorn fetching a valuation of $2.6 billion, its founder said on March 26.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko topple Olympiacos 76-71 in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko topple Olympiacos 76-71 in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko beat Greek opponents Olympiacos 76-71 in a March 26 matchup of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 31. 