President Erdoğan, Jordan's king discuss relations over phone

  • April 05 2021 14:41:00

President Erdoğan, Jordan's king discuss relations over phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
President Erdoğan, Jordans king discuss relations over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 5 spoke to Jordan’s King Abdullah II over phone, according to the Turkish Presidency.

Turkey-Jordan relations and regional issues were discussed during the call,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

Jordan’s former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein and Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah, a former head of the Jordanian Royal Court, are among some 20 people recently detained on the grounds that they "pose a threat to Jordan’s stability.”

phone call, Diplomacy, Politics,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey detains 10 retired admirals over 'declaration'

    Turkey detains 10 retired admirals over 'declaration'

  2. Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

    Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

  3. Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

    Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

  4. Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

    Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

  5. Top EU officials to visit Turkey with aim to revive ties

    Top EU officials to visit Turkey with aim to revive ties
Recommended
Top EU officials to visit Turkey with aim to revive ties

Top EU officials to visit Turkey with aim to revive ties
Turkey expresses concern over Jordans arrests of ex-officials

Turkey expresses concern over Jordan's arrests of ex-officials
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia
Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone

Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone
Turkey slams offensive stamp by Greek Cyprus

Turkey slams 'offensive stamp' by Greek Cyprus
Ezidis unable to return to Sinjar due to PKK: Turkish envoy

Ezidis unable to return to Sinjar due to PKK: Turkish envoy
WORLD More than 75 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, dozens missing

More than 75 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, dozens missing

More than 75 people have died and dozens are still missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor, officials said on April 5, turning small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees.
ECONOMY D-8 preferential trade deal key to boost ties: Turkey

D-8 preferential trade deal key to boost ties: Turkey

The D-8 Preferential Trade Agreement can be instrumental in enhancing trade relations between the member nations and achieving a $500 billion trade target, the Turkish trade minister said on April 5. 
SPORTS Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyan runners Ruth Chepngetich and Kibiwott Kandie clinched the 16th edition of the Istanbul Half Marathon, an annual road running event that hosted thousands of athletes this year.