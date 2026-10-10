Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

PANAMA CITY
Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

AP photo.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Panama on Oct. 9, damaging buildings and roads, injuring several people and prompting tsunami warnings across parts of the Pacific coast that were later lifted.


The earthquake struck near Pitaloza Arriba at a depth of 12.6 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).


The tremor was felt across much of the country, including the capital, Panama City, where thousands of residents rushed out of homes, offices and shopping centers.


Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino described the situation as a major disaster during a visit to Penonomé, one of the affected cities, where several buildings and roads sustained serious damage.


Mulino said some roads had completely collapsed, complicating efforts to reach affected communities, including Tonosí, near the earthquake's epicenter.


Authorities said 15 students at a school in Penonomé suffered minor injuries. A hotel partially collapsed in the city, while churches, hospitals and government buildings were also damaged.


No deaths or missing persons had been reported as of Friday evening, although emergency teams were continuing to assess the damage.


A second earthquake measuring 6.6 struck near Río Grande later in the day, while dozens of aftershocks kept residents on alert.


The initial quake triggered tsunami warnings for Pacific coastal areas, including parts of Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and other neighboring countries.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center subsequently lifted the threat, although Panamanian authorities had warned coastal residents to move to higher ground as a precaution.


The government suspended classes nationwide and deployed emergency teams to affected areas.


Operations at Tocumen International Airport resumed after a temporary suspension for safety inspections, while the Panama Canal Authority said shipping traffic continued normally.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

    Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

  2. AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

    AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

  3. Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

    Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

  4. Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

    Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

  5. Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed

    Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed
Recommended
Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet
US eases Russian diesel sanctions after Trump-Putin deal

US eases Russian diesel sanctions after Trump-Putin deal
Rıfat Atun becomes Harvard’s first Turkish dean

Rıfat Atun becomes Harvard’s first Turkish dean
Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro

Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro
Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest

Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest
Iraq rejects Syrian request over suspected ISIL detainees

Iraq rejects Syrian request over suspected ISIL detainees
WORLD Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

One year after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in Gaza, Israeli strikes continue, much of the territory remains under Israeli military control and plans for disarmament and reconstruction have made little progress.

ECONOMY Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

About 350,000 investors in funds under liquidation could recover their net principal through advance payments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras under a bill before parliament, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group leader Abdullah Güler said.
SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
﻿