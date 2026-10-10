Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

PANAMA CITY

AP photo.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Panama on Oct. 9, damaging buildings and roads, injuring several people and prompting tsunami warnings across parts of the Pacific coast that were later lifted.



The earthquake struck near Pitaloza Arriba at a depth of 12.6 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).



The tremor was felt across much of the country, including the capital, Panama City, where thousands of residents rushed out of homes, offices and shopping centers.



Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino described the situation as a major disaster during a visit to Penonomé, one of the affected cities, where several buildings and roads sustained serious damage.



Mulino said some roads had completely collapsed, complicating efforts to reach affected communities, including Tonosí, near the earthquake's epicenter.



Authorities said 15 students at a school in Penonomé suffered minor injuries. A hotel partially collapsed in the city, while churches, hospitals and government buildings were also damaged.



No deaths or missing persons had been reported as of Friday evening, although emergency teams were continuing to assess the damage.



A second earthquake measuring 6.6 struck near Río Grande later in the day, while dozens of aftershocks kept residents on alert.



The initial quake triggered tsunami warnings for Pacific coastal areas, including parts of Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and other neighboring countries.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center subsequently lifted the threat, although Panamanian authorities had warned coastal residents to move to higher ground as a precaution.



The government suspended classes nationwide and deployed emergency teams to affected areas.



Operations at Tocumen International Airport resumed after a temporary suspension for safety inspections, while the Panama Canal Authority said shipping traffic continued normally.