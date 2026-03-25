‘Pocket watches’ exhibition opens in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A collection of rare pocket watches compiled by collector Mehmet Çebi, spanning from the 16th century to the early 20th century, has gone on display at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University’s Tophane-i Amire Culture and Arts Center.

Titled “Magnificent Pocket Watches from the Mehmet Çebi Collection,” the exhibition opened with a ceremony attended by Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Batuhan Mumcu, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, Fatih Mayor Mehmet Ergün Turan and Istanbul Police Chief Selami Yıldız.

Following the ribbon-cutting, attendees toured the exhibition and received information about the pieces.

Yusuf Şimşekçaktı, the collection’s advisor, said the 305 pocket watches on display reflect the evolution of watchmaking technology, from early chain-driven mechanisms to modern systems.

He noted that the collection includes diplomatic gifts and watches featuring portraits of Ottoman sultans. During the reign of Abdülmecid I, Swiss watchmaker Auguste Courvoisier was invited to Istanbul, and miniature enamel portraits of the sultan, based on nine separate sketches, were incorporated into watches.

These timepieces were used as diplomatic gifts at the time, with around 10 examples included in the collection.

Şimşekçaktı also highlighted the importance of the Ottoman market in European watch production during the 18th and 19th centuries, noting that some watches from the period bear the inscription “For the Ottoman Market” and feature Arabic numerals.

The exhibition also includes pieces reflecting international diplomatic history, such as a portrait watch presented by Nicholas I of Russia to Queen Victoria.

The exhibition will be open to visitors free of charge until April 9, daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.