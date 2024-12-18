Pentagon says talks with Türkiye ongoing amid 'fragile' Syria situation

WASHINGTON

The Pentagon has described the situation in Syria as "fragile" while confirming that discussions with Türkiye are ongoing, particularly regarding U.S. support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is led by the PKK/YPG terrorists.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder emphasized the focus of communications with Türkiye on the broader Syrian situation. This includes efforts to ensure security and stability for Syrian citizens following the removal of President Bashar Assad from power.

"Türkiye is a very valued NATO ally, and we continue to keep lines of communication open as it relates to the situation in Syria, as it relates to regional security interests like ISIL," Ryder stated.

He expressed confidence in the continuation of these conversations with Türkiye and other regional partners.

The U.S. has primarily relied on the SDF for counter-ISIL operations in Syria. However, this partnership has strained relations between the NATO allies, as the SDF is led by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by both the U.S. and Türkiye.

Responding to a question from Anadolu Agency, Ryder acknowledged the fragility of the situation in post-Assad Syria. He reiterated that U.S. forces have been collaborating closely with the SDF for years on the mission to defeat ISIL, which remains their primary focus.

"We all have a vested interest in ensuring that ISIL is not allowed to regroup and resurge and return to the kinds of activities that we saw previously," Ryder added, underlining the shared concern over potential ISIL resurgence in the region.

"We understand legitimate concerns"

The U.S. State Department also reiterated Tuesday that the U.S. understands Türkiye's "legitimate concerns" about the threat posed by the PKK terror organization in northeast Syria.

"We understand the very legitimate concerns that Turkey has about the terrorist threat that the PKK poses. We understand the very legitimate concerns that Turkey has about the presence of foreign fighters inside Syria, and so we're talking to them (Türkiye​​​​​​​) about those concerns and trying to find a path forward," spokesman Matthew Miller said at a news conference.

He said the U.S. wants to see the "establishment of a Syrian national government that encompasses all of the various ethnic groups inside Syria."

"And at the end of that, you don't have any subnational militias, any subnational groups who are carrying arms under their own banner. And as part of that, we certainly think it's appropriate to discuss the expulsion of foreign fighters," he added.

Regarding a question about what the new administration should look like in Syria following the takeover of a new transitional government that ousted the Bashar Assad regime, Miller said: "That is a decision for the Syrian people to make".

"What we believe is Syrian people decide the type of government, and the Constitution, a framework that represents their aspirations, that represents the kind of normal compromises in a give and take that happen in civil society," said the spokesman.

Miller said the new Constitution should be inclusive, transparent and accountable.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had ruled Syria since 1963.