Parliament set for busy economic agenda as fund bill take center stage

ISTANBUL

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Economic issues will dominate the Turkish Parliament’s agenda throughout October, with lawmakers set to begin deliberations this week on a bill concerning repayments to investors in liquidated funds and preparations for the 2027 central government budget.

A nine-article legislative proposal submitted by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on repayments to investors affected by funds under liquidation will be taken up by Parliament’s Planning and Budget Commission on Oct. 14.

Deputy finance minister, officials from the Capital Markets Board (SPK) and the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), as well as representatives from Borsa Istanbul, the Central Securities Depository and Takasbank, are scheduled to attend the commission meeting.

After the proposal’s sponsors provide an overview of the legislation, lawmakers from both the government and opposition parties will be given the floor.

Opposition members are expected to criticize the decision not to establish a parliamentary inquiry commission on the fund crisis, while ruling party lawmakers are expected to seek further details on measures taken to address the crisis and support affected investors. Bureaucrats will then respond to lawmakers’ questions.

Parliamentary sources expect discussions on the bill to last two days, with the proposal likely to be submitted to the General Assembly the following week.

The bill sets out the principles under which claims owed to approximately 455,000 investors will be repaid and establishes the rules governing the order of priority for payments.

If the proposal is enacted as planned, the interim payment of up to 1 million Turkish Liras to investors will be completed within this month.

Under the proposal, the principal amounts invested in the funds will be adjusted for inflation up to the date of liquidation. The inflation adjustment will be calculated using the average of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Domestic Producer Price Index.

The resignation or departure of fund founders and managers from their positions will not relieve them of liability for transactions carried out during their tenure.

The 2027 central government budget will also be a major focus in October. The budget bill, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is scheduled to be submitted to Parliament on Oct. 16.

Following a week-long review period, budget deliberations are expected to begin in the Planning and Budget Commission with a presentation by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, followed by debates on the overall framework of the budget proposal and reports prepared by the Court of Accounts.

This week is also set to be busy for Türkiye in terms of economic data releases.

The economic calendar will be highlighted by the release of August balance of payments figures and September budget data. Retail sales, along with output indicators for the services and construction sectors, will offer fresh insights into economic activity.

Updates on housing market indicators and the Central Bank’s latest Market Participants Survey will also be closely watched.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings is scheduled to announce its latest assessment of Türkiye’s sovereign credit rating on Oct. 16.