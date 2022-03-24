Parliament committee passes election law

  • March 24 2022 12:36:33

Parliament committee passes election law

ANKARA
Parliament committee passes election law

A parliamentary panel on March 24 has approved the amendments to the electoral law, which will be discussed at the general assembly next week.

During the discussions at the Parliamentary Committee on Constitution, the one-year requirement regarding the consideration of electoral rolls has been reduced to three months. It was stipulated that parties participating in the election could not neglect the convention condition two times successively.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its main political ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), have submitted a 15-article draft law to amend the election law, which reduces the national election barrier from 10 to 7 percent.

It also obliges the political parties to pass this threshold to win seats at the parliament, although the alliance they are part of garners more than 7 percent of votes. The proposal no longer allows a political party with a group of at least 20 lawmakers in the parliament to run in the elections. This aims to prevent the political parties from transferring lawmakers just to be eligible to run in the elections.

In June 2018 elections, the CHP transferred 15 lawmakers to the İYİ (Good) Party, which had only five deputies at the parliament, so that the latter could race in the polls.

Turkey,

TURKEY Parliament committee passes election law

Parliament committee passes election law
MOST POPULAR

  1. New COVID variant’s impact to be seen in two weeks, say experts

    New COVID variant’s impact to be seen in two weeks, say experts

  2. New details emerge in massive bank fraud

    New details emerge in massive bank fraud

  3. Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

    Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

  4. Erdoğan attends NATO summit amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Erdoğan attends NATO summit amid Russia-Ukraine war

  5. Some 2,400 years old city walls to be brought to tourism

    Some 2,400 years old city walls to be brought to tourism
Recommended
Turkey stresses on Montreux Convention amid mediation efforts

Turkey stresses on Montreux Convention amid mediation efforts
CHP leader calls for revising minimum wage

CHP leader calls for revising minimum wage
İYİ Party leader criticizes govt’s policy on refugees

İYİ Party leader criticizes govt’s policy on refugees
CHP leader vows peace to all citizens in Turkey

CHP leader vows peace to all citizens in Turkey
Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’

Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’
Opposition leaders to meet to discuss 2023 election strategy

Opposition leaders to meet to discuss 2023 election strategy
WORLD Rich countries getting new COVID vaccine before poorer ones

Rich countries getting new COVID vaccine before poorer ones

The company behind a COVID-19 vaccine touted as a key tool for the developing world has sent tens of millions of doses to wealthy nations but provided none yet to the U.N.-backed effort to supply poorer countries, a sign that inequity persists in the global response to the pandemic.

ECONOMY Nigeria eyes fertilizer exports with $2.5 billion plant

Nigeria eyes fertilizer exports with $2.5 billion plant

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on March 22 inaugurated a $2.5 billion fertilizer plant with which Africa’s most populous country hopes to contribute to the global supply amid the impact of increasing prices in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

SPORTS Turkey aims for World Cup berth via playoffs

Turkey aims for World Cup berth via playoffs

Turkey will take on Portugal on March 24 in a World Cup qualifying playoff game, seeking its just third-ever appearance at the world football’s showpiece event.