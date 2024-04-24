Meteorologists warn of temperature surge

ANKARA

Türkiye braces for scorching temperatures as summer steadily approaches, with meteorologists forecasting a significant spike of 10 to 15 degrees Celsius in some parts of the nation.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service issued alerts confirming that temperatures above seasonal norms are anticipated to surge in the coming days.

The forecasts indicate a rise of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in the Marmara, Aegean and Mediterranean coastal regions this week, with even more substantial increases of 10 to 15 degrees Celsius expected in central provinces, the Black Sea coast and eastern Türkiye.

According to the latest assessments, the northern and western areas of the country are predicted to experience cloudy conditions, while the Marmara region is likely to witness rainfall. Other regions are expected to have partly cloudy to clear skies.

Meteorologists project that precipitation, initially concentrated in northwestern provinces on April 25, will gradually shift eastward as the day progresses. From the weekend onward, heavy rain is forecasted for central and eastern provinces, while the effect of rainfall in the Marmara region, including Istanbul, is expected to diminish.

While sunny weather is anticipated in western and southeastern regions, the northern provinces will experience persistent cloud cover but no precipitation.

Strong winds are expected along the southern and western coasts, with potential dust transport observed in inland areas, prompting warnings from prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen, who urged citizens to remain cautious during the three-day period of expected dust transport.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki echoed concerns over the rising temperatures, particularly emphasizing the risk for vulnerable groups such as individuals with chronic illnesses and the elderly.

In a social media post, Özhaseki urged citizens to avoid outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and to exercise caution to prevent forest fires.

Meanwhile, Istanbul's dam occupancy rates have witnessed a significant increase. According to Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (İSKİ) data, after reaching a low of 16 percent following the dry summer months, the occupancy rate surged to over 83 percent, marking a significant rebound.

Throughout last year until October, dam occupancy rates steadily declined, but a reversal occurred thereafter, culminating in the highest recorded levels this month. Notably, Ömerli and Terkos dams boast the highest occupancy rates, exceeding 90 percent, while Alibey and Sazlıdere dams register just over 60 percent occupancy, the lowest among Istanbul's dams.