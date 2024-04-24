Domestic tourism spending rises 100 percent in 2023

Domestic tourism spending rises 100 percent in 2023

ANKARA
Domestic tourism spending rises 100 percent in 2023

Expenditures of domestic travelers amounted to 229.8 billion Turkish Liras last year, rising 101 percent from 2022, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

Individual expenditures increased by 102 percent to more than 209 billion liras, while package tour expenditures were up 92 percent to 20.7 billion liras, the statistics authority said on April 24.

Food and drink accounted for 32 percent of all expenditures, followed by transportation at 26.3 percent. Accommodation-related expenditures constituted the third largest item, with a 17 percent share in total.

The average expenditure per trip was 3,739 liras, rising from 2,185 liras in 2022.

People made a total of 61.5 million trips last year, up 17.5 percent compared with 2022.

The number of overnight stays increased by 10.9 percent to 473 million, while the average overnight stay was 7.7 days.

The primary purpose of trips the local travelers made in 2023 was visiting relatives, accounting for a 58.3 percent share.

Leisure and holiday-related travel came second at 33.1 percent, while health-related travels’ share was 5.2 percent.

Some 67.7 percent of travelers stayed at the homes of their relatives or friends, showed TÜİK data. Only 8.1 percent stayed at hotels and 15.4 percent at their own homes.

domestic tourism, spending,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for greater anti-terror solidarity with Germany

Erdoğan calls for greater anti-terror solidarity with Germany
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for greater anti-terror solidarity with Germany

    Erdoğan calls for greater anti-terror solidarity with Germany

  2. Erdoğan, Özel hold talks in parliament, schedule follow-up meeting

    Erdoğan, Özel hold talks in parliament, schedule follow-up meeting

  3. Türkiye never discriminates its Armenian citizens: Erdoğan

    Türkiye never discriminates its Armenian citizens: Erdoğan

  4. Türkiye considers bandwidth throttling against X

    Türkiye considers bandwidth throttling against X

  5. Political parties should distance themselves from terrorist groups: Minister

    Political parties should distance themselves from terrorist groups: Minister
Recommended
Renault revenue rises despite negative currency hit

Renault revenue rises despite negative currency hit
Turnover of shopping centers soar in February

Turnover of shopping centers soar in February
Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Eurozone business activity accelerates in April
Italys deficit grew to 7.4 pct of GDP last year

Italy's deficit grew to 7.4 pct of GDP last year
Tensions between Beijing and Washington irk US companies

Tensions between Beijing and Washington irk US companies
Foreign investors have no doubt about economic program: Şimşek

Foreign investors have no doubt about economic program: Şimşek
WORLD US passes $95 billion aid package to Israel, Ukraine

US passes $95 billion aid package to Israel, Ukraine

The Senate has passed $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden after months of delays and contentious debate over how involved the United States should be in foreign wars.
ECONOMY Domestic tourism spending rises 100 percent in 2023

Domestic tourism spending rises 100 percent in 2023

Expenditures of domestic travelers amounted to 229.8 billion Turkish Liras last year, rising 101 percent from 2022, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿