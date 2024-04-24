Türkiye considers bandwidth throttling against X

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has declared that the Turkish government is contemplating bandwidth throttling measures against X, formerly Twitter, due to its failure to appoint a representative in Türkiye.

The announcement follows the imposition of a 40 million Turkish Liras ($1.22 million) administrative fine on X by Turkish authorities for its non-compliance with the requirement to appoint a local representative.

Subsequently, an advertising ban was enforced, prohibiting the platform from accepting advertisements from Turkish advertisers. Instead, the platform is limited to displaying ads received from international sources to its Turkish user base.

"A legal regulation regarding this will also be required. Our negotiations are still ongoing," Uraloğlu told journalists on April 23. "In the future, bandwidth throttling is on our agenda.

Bandwidth throttling entails deliberately slowing down access to a website, irrespective of the user's internet speed.

