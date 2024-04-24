Türkiye never discriminates its Armenian citizens: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye will never allow the discrimination and alienation of its Armenian citizens, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, in a statement he issued on the anniversary of the 1915 incidents.

“The security, prosperity and well-being of our Armenian citizens, who enriched Anatolian lands with their cultural works and human relations, continue to be under our assurance,” Erdoğan said in a message he sent to Sahak Maşalyan, Armenian Patriarch of Türkiye, on April 24.

“We did not and will not allow even a single Armenian citizen of ours to be discriminated, alienated or feel second-class in their homeland,” he stated.

President Erdoğan said he once again remembers with respect the Ottoman citizens of Armenian descent who lost their lives due to unfavorable circumstances of the First World War and extends his condolences to their descendants.

“I also wish Allah Almighty's mercy to all members of the Ottoman society who passed away or martyred as a consequence of armed conflicts, rebellions, gang violence and terrorist acts,” he added.

The devastation caused by World War I in the Ottoman Empire has opened deep wounds in the minds, he underlined, saying the atmosphere of peace and serenity inherited from the ancestors can only be maintained through joint efforts.

“It is important to address history under the guidance of wisdom, conscience and science, instead of favoring a radical discourse, marginalization and hate speech. Showing empathy without discrimination among the incidents engraved in our national memory will prevent the sown seeds of hatred from taking root,” Erdoğan recalled.

“We believe that the way to protect future generations from the spiral of violence and war encircling the world is to build a future together in the light of the lessons we have learned from our common pain,” added the president.

Foreign Ministry criticized statements by some countries

In the meantime, the Foreign Ministry issued a written statement on April 24 that rejects “the one-sided statements about the events of 1915 that have been made to satisfy certain radical circles.”

“These statements, which distort the historical facts, are also contrary to international law. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has clearly underlined that the events of 1915 are a legitimate subject of debate,” it recalled.

Biased and partial statements about history undermine the reconciliation efforts between the two communities, and encourage radical groups to commit hate crimes, the ministry urged.

“We call on all parties to support our proposal for a Joint Historical Commission and the normalization process that has been initiated with Armenia,” it added.