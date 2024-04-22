Bahçeli calls for immunity removal for DEM Party MPs amid probe

ANKARA
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has called for the lifting of immunity for MPs from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) following alleged insults against modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Bahçeli issued a written statement on April 22, denouncing what he described as "wild provocations" and "treacherous harassment" against the personalities of Atatürk and Erdoğan. The demand for immunity removal comes in the aftermath of a ceremony held for the handover of the municipality in Diyarbakır's Sur district.

Authorities disclosed that a civil inspector has been appointed to investigate purported insulting remarks toward Atatürk and Erdoğan photos within the municipal office.

No clarification was provided regarding the remarks. The municipality in question refuted the accusations of insult, asserting that "none of its officials had engaged in any offensive behavior."

"Those who cannot accept the Turkish flag should be immediately stripped of their citizenship and their property should be confiscated," Bahçeli said. "In addition, a closure case should be filed against the DEM Party and the immunity of separatist MPs should be lifted."

The move follows recent scrutiny over municipalities in the region. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya had announced a day prior that an inspector had been appointed to investigate allegations that the national anthem was not sung and the Turkish flag was not raised during initial meetings of metropolitan municipalities in Diyarbakır and Mardin.

In his statement, Bahçeli condemned what he termed as "separatist scoundrels" who resist national symbols. "It should be known that bowing down to the terrorist lovers who are active under the influence and indoctrination of global imperialism by undermining the domestic peace environment... is to be a party to national catastrophe and an attempt against the state and the nation," he added.

The DEM Party is the successor to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which faces closure due to alleged PKK links. In the recent local elections held on March 31, the party secured victories in 10 provinces, garnering 5.7 percent of the votes.

