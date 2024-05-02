Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

ANKARA
Erdoğan slams US response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan launched a critique of the United States' handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations, accusing the nation of hypocrisy in its stance on the Gaza war.

"We follow as an example the hypocritical policies of those who teach us freedom lessons in the Gaza massacre," Erdoğan remarked during an international workshop in the capital Ankara on May 2.

In particular, Erdoğan commended the pro-Palestinian demonstrations at U.S. colleges, characterizing the participants as "conscientious students and academics."

His remarks come amid ongoing campus protests that initially erupted last month at Columbia University in New York. The demonstrations saw a large group of participants establishing a "Gaza solidarity encampment" on the university's grounds.

"They are exposed to violence and torture. Rectors and academics are fired and lynched," Erdoğan said, criticizing the lack of international condemnation for such incidents. "Because Israel's interests draw the boundaries of western democracy."

The tensions surrounding these protests escalated on April 30 when law enforcement officers arrested hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators in response to rallies at Columbia University and the City College of New York.

The protests have become a focal point for a broader movement across U.S. colleges aimed at denouncing Israel's actions in Gaza.

Erdoğan's criticisms extended beyond the U.S., as he condemned what he characterized as Israel's brutal actions, including targeting civilian infrastructure and committing mass killings.

He further asserted that the perceived increase in attacks against Türkiye and Turkish communities in Europe was an attempt to silence Ankara's outspoken criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza.

"We maintain this attitude despite all the pressures of the Zionist lobby. We continue to call the oppressor the oppressor and the oppressed the oppressed," Erdoğan stated.

 

turkey news,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

    Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

  2. Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

    Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

  3. Capital district bans signs in foreign languages

    Capital district bans signs in foreign languages

  4. SP leader meets with Hamas political bureau chief

    SP leader meets with Hamas political bureau chief

  5. ICC warns against 'retaliation threats'

    ICC warns against 'retaliation threats'
Recommended
Ankara to provide evidence to ICC over Israel

Ankara to provide evidence to ICC over Israel
Türkiye halts all trade with Israel over military actions in Gaza

Türkiye halts all trade with Israel over military actions in Gaza
Türkiye reiterates its unwavering support for Palestines UN membership

Türkiye reiterates its 'unwavering support' for Palestine's UN membership
Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel
EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean
Türkiye says it backs Ruttes candidacy for NATO chief

Türkiye says it backs Rutte's candidacy for NATO chief
WORLD Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

Police entered Paris' Sciences Po university on May 3 to remove dozens of students staging a pro-Gaza sit-in in the entrance hall, as protests fire political debate about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ECONOMY Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

Türkiye’s annual inflation will begin to decline sharply “in line with our predictions” after it reaches peak in May, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿