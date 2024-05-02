China says to take 'necessary measures' after fresh US sanctions

China says to take 'necessary measures' after fresh US sanctions

BEIJING
China says to take necessary measures after fresh US sanctions

Beijing on Thursday said it would take "necessary measures" after the United States announced fresh sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's military and industrial capabilities, punishing companies in China and elsewhere that help Moscow acquire weapons for its war in Ukraine.

"The Chinese side urges the U.S. to stop smearing and containing China and stop wantonly implementing illegal and unilateral sanctions," a foreign ministry spokesman said in a message to AFP.

"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely uphold the legal rights and interests of Chinese companies," he added.

In a sweeping package announced by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday, Washington targeted nearly 300 entities in Russia, China and other countries accused of supporting President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her department had "consistently warned that companies will face significant consequences for providing material support for Russia's war", and that its "actions will further disrupt and degrade Russia's war efforts".

China has never condemned Russia's attack on Kiev, and stands accused of indirectly supporting the war through its strategic partnership with its neighbour Moscow.

Beijing insisted again on Thursday it was "neither a creator nor a party" to the crisis in Ukraine, and said it had the right to develop "normal" trading relations with all countries, including Russia.

"China has always resolutely opposed the United States implementing illegal and unilateral sanctions against Chinese enterprises and exercising 'long-arm jurisdiction'," the spokesman said.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

    Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

  2. Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

    Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

  3. Capital district bans signs in foreign languages

    Capital district bans signs in foreign languages

  4. SP leader meets with Hamas political bureau chief

    SP leader meets with Hamas political bureau chief

  5. ICC warns against 'retaliation threats'

    ICC warns against 'retaliation threats'
Recommended
Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university
SP leader meets with Hamas political bureau chief

SP leader meets with Hamas political bureau chief
ICC warns against retaliation threats

ICC warns against 'retaliation threats'
Germany blames Russia for intolerable cyberattack

Germany blames Russia for 'intolerable' cyberattack
Denmark to extend legal limit for abortion to 18 weeks

Denmark to extend legal limit for abortion to 18 weeks
Labour wins UK by-election as Tory PM Sunak stares at more losses

Labour wins UK by-election as Tory PM Sunak stares at more losses
70 percent of environment journalists report attacks, threats, pressure: UN

70 percent of environment journalists report attacks, threats, pressure: UN
WORLD Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university

Police entered Paris' Sciences Po university on May 3 to remove dozens of students staging a pro-Gaza sit-in in the entrance hall, as protests fire political debate about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ECONOMY Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

Inflation will fall after May: Şimşek

Türkiye’s annual inflation will begin to decline sharply “in line with our predictions” after it reaches peak in May, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿