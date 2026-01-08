Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'

MADRID

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Jan. 8 he was prepared to deploy troops to "Palestine" for peacekeeping "when the opportunity presents itself.”

"I will propose to parliament, when the opportunity presents itself, that we send peacekeeping troops to Palestine, once we can see how to advance this task of pacification," he told a gathering of Spanish ambassadors in Madrid.

"Of course, we have not forgotten Palestine and the Gaza Strip... Spain must actively participate in rebuilding hope in Palestine. The situation there remains intolerable."

Sanchez also reiterated his support for sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

The Spanish government, which recognized the State of Palestine in 2024, has been one of Europe's most vocal critics of Israel's offensive in Gaza, launched following the Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

At the end of last year, Sanchez called for raising awareness about the "dramatic situation" of Palestinians during a meeting in Madrid with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.