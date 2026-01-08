Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'

Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'

MADRID
Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace in Palestine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Jan. 8 he was prepared to deploy troops to "Palestine" for peacekeeping "when the opportunity presents itself.”

"I will propose to parliament, when the opportunity presents itself, that we send peacekeeping troops to Palestine, once we can see how to advance this task of pacification," he told a gathering of Spanish ambassadors in Madrid.

"Of course, we have not forgotten Palestine and the Gaza Strip... Spain must actively participate in rebuilding hope in Palestine. The situation there remains intolerable."

Sanchez also reiterated his support for sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

The Spanish government, which recognized the State of Palestine in 2024, has been one of Europe's most vocal critics of Israel's offensive in Gaza, launched following the Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

At the end of last year, Sanchez called for raising awareness about the "dramatic situation" of Palestinians during a meeting in Madrid with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

    Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

  2. Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

    Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

  3. Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

    Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

  4. Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

    Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

  5. Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

    Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Recommended
New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown
Trump pitches Venezuela oil to US majors — and hits skepticism

Trump pitches Venezuela oil to US majors — and hits skepticism
Syrian army says stopping operations in Aleppos Sheikh Maqsud: state media

Syrian army says stopping operations in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud: state media
Syrian Army begins operation against SDF

Syrian Army begins operation against SDF
SDF refuse to leave Syrias Aleppo after truce

SDF refuse to leave Syria's Aleppo after truce
Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza

Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza
Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests

Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests
WORLD New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

Iranians took to the streets in new protests Friday to press the biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as authorities sustained an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.
ECONOMY Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Türkiye's inflation will continue to decline, the main goal is to bring it below 20 percent in 2026, the treasury and finance minister said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿