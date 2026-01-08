AfD lawmaker faces trial over anti-Turkish song at birthday party

ISTANBUL
A German far-right lawmaker from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has gone on trial over allegations that an openly racist song targeting Turks was played at his birthday celebration, prompting charges of inciting hatred.

Daniel Halemba, 24, a member of the Bavarian state parliament, is accused of “incitement to hatred” after a song with anti-Turkish lyrics was allegedly played during his 21st birthday party in July 2022.

Prosecutors say the song, “Wacht an der Spree,” was performed by Landser, a neo-Nazi band that was classified as a criminal organization by Germany’s Federal Court of Justice in 2005.

According to the indictment, the lyrics call on Germans to resist what the song describes as Germany becoming a “republic of Turks,” and contain explicit threats of violence, including telling Turks to “return to the Bosphorus” or face physical harm.

Germany is home to around 3 million people of Turkish origin, forming the country’s one of the biggest diasporas. Many trace their roots back to labor migration agreements signed in the 1960s, when West Germany recruited Turkish workers to support its postwar economy.

The prosecution alleges the song targeting the Turkish population in Germany was played from a USB drive belonging to Halemba.

Chief prosecutor told the court that Halemba was aware the song promoted hatred and violence against people of Turkish origin living in Germany.

Halemba rejected the accusation, arguing that he was not present at the location when the song was played.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the hearing, he described the case as politically motivated and said he expects to be acquitted.

In addition to the hate-incitement charge, Halemba is also facing separate allegations including money laundering, coercion and property damage in other cases being heard alongside the trial.

Lawmakers voted to lift Halemba’s parliamentary immunity, allowing prosecutors to pursue the case.

The trial is expected to run for eight hearings, with a verdict scheduled for Jan. 29.

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
